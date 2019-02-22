Dodgers Dugout: Remembering Don Newcombe

He was only 15 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941. Soon after, he went to the nearest Army recruiting base and lied about his age to enlist. After a couple of days at boot camp, people found out he was only 15 and the Army called his father to come pick him up. A couple of years later, he dropped out of high school to become a pro baseball player in the Negro Leagues. Branch Rickey saw him and eventually brought him to the Dodgers. He spent three full seasons in the minors, throwing the only no-hitter of his career with triple-A Montreal in 1948, when he went 17-6 with a 3.14 ERA. He was in the majors the next season.