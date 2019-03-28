Dodgers Dugout: Here's why the Dodgers will win the NL West again

I got a lot of new subscribers in the offseason, so here’s my usual speech on the mission of this newsletter. First, despite me picking them to win the division again, it’s not my job to be a cheerleader for the team. I will criticize when warranted, and praise when deserved. Sometimes (hopefully most of the time) I will be right, sometimes I will be wrong. I want this newsletter to be a fun and interesting diversion for Dodgers fans. I approach it as if I am sitting with a friend watching a game. Whatever I would talk to that friend about is what I write about in the newsletter.