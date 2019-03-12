Dodgers fall 4-1 to Giants in exhibition game

ON THE MOUND:​ Right-hander Tony Gonsolin struck out three and walked none in three perfect innings. Gonsolin, 24, has pitched six scoreless innings this spring. He is the Dodgers’ No. 8 prospect, according to Baseball America, after posting a 2.60 earned-run average in 26 starts between single-A Rancho Cucamonga and double-A Tulsa last season. He was named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year. … Caleb Ferguson gave up one run and three hits in two innings. Ferguson, 22, has been stretched out as a starter this spring but was effective as a reliever in the majors last season and is a strong candidate to start the season in the Dodgers bullpen. … Pedro Baez gave up one hit in one scoreless inning.