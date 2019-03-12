Dodgers fall 4-1 to Giants in exhibition game

San Francisco 4, Dodgers 1
ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Tony Gonsolin struck out three and walked none in three perfect innings. Gonsolin, 24, has pitched six scoreless innings this spring. He is the Dodgers’ No. 8 prospect, according to Baseball America, after posting a 2.60 earned-run average in 26 starts between single-A Rancho Cucamonga and double-A Tulsa last season. He was named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year. … Caleb Ferguson gave up one run and three hits in two innings. Ferguson, 22, has been stretched out as a starter this spring but was effective as a reliever in the majors last season and is a strong candidate to start the season in the Dodgers bullpen. … Pedro Baez gave up one hit in one scoreless inning.
AT THE PLATE: Joc Pederson doubled to lead off the first inning and scored on Justin Turner’s sacrifice fly. … The Dodgers mustered only two other hits, doubles by Alex Verdugo and Daniel Castro. … Chris Taylor, who started at second base, went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. He is 5 for 25 with nine strikeouts this spring. … A.J. Pollock went 0 for 3 and is 5 for 27 with nine strikeouts in Cactus League play.
EXTRA BASES: Shortstop Corey Seager took at-bats in a minor-league game again and is nearing full participation in a game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he hoped that Seager would play the field in a minor-league game by the end of the week. Seager, 24, is coming off elbow-ligament replacement and hip surgeries. The Dodgers expect him to be ready for opening day.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers are off Tuesday. They next take the field against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night at Camelback Ranch. Ross Stripling is slated to start and pitch four innings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.