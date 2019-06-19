Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers' offense dominate in shutout win over the Giants

Kershaw (7-1) logged seven scoreless innings, striking out six to two walks. He gave up three hits. One was a double on a line drive that Alex Verdugo misread with two outs in the seventh inning. It was the 31-year-old left-hander’s 12th start this season. All 12 have gone at least six innings — the second longest streak of his career to begin a campaign — and 11 of the outings reached the quality start criteria. His ERA sunk to 2.85.