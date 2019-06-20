Dodgers beat the Giants but lose Rich Hill early in the game

Rich Hill needed 15 pitches to retire the side in order in the first inning of the Dodgers’ 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. He recorded two strikeouts. He threw only four balls. It was, on the surface, an encouraging sign for a pitcher previously haunted by early troubles this season. Hill entered the outing with a 7.00 earned-run average in the first inning across nine starts.
But something wasn’t quite right. Hill visibly labored during the 1-2-3 frame. After throwing a curveball for a called strike to Donovan Solano, he looked away in frustration and walked around the mound. The situation was odd enough for third baseman Justin Turner and second baseman Enrique Hernandez to inquire from their positions. Hill shook them off. Two pitches later, he threw an 82-mph changeup, which is rare for Hill. He later threw a similar 83-mph pitch. .
The 39-year-old left-hander slung three more curveballs. He exhaled heavily after one, wandering back around the mound to recoup before throwing another pitch. He finished the inning by striking out Tyler Austin with the third hook. It was his final pitch of the night.
Hill returned to the mound for the top of the second inning, after Chris Taylor had provided him a 3-0 lead with the first of his two home runs, and threw one warmup pitch. He immediately looked into the Dodgers’ dugout shaking his head. Moments later, he was walking off the field and the Dodgers were left to figure out which reliever to insert.
The Dodgers initially described Hill’s injury as “left forearm tightness.” But before the start of the fourth inning, they clarified that it was “discomfort,” not “tightness.” The substitution did nothing to quell the angst surrounding the Dodgers’ 50th victory of the season.
After the game, the Dodgers announced that Hill will have an MRI on Thursday and that he will go on the injured list.
Confusion followed Hill’s departure. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts originally summoned left-hander Caleb Ferguson to replace Hill. The bullpen gate was opened for him, but before he emerged he was called back. Instead, right-hander Dylan Floro took off his jacket and trotted out to the mound for the emergency appearance.
Floro logged two perfect innings, commencing an impressive performance by a beleaguered bullpen. Floro, Yimi Garcia, Ferguson, Pedro Baez, and Joe Kelly combined to limit the last-place Giants (31-41) to two runs on three hits across eight innings. Hill’s early exit, as a result, did not have an immediate negative impact. It could, however, affect how the Dodgers handle Thursday, which they previously planned to split among relievers, starting with Julio Urias and Ferguson.
The offense complemented the bullpen’s effort with its second straight nine-run outburst. The Dodgers knocked Drew Pomeranz around, tallying seven runs in 4 ⅓ innings against the left-hander. Taylor went three for four with a double and his first career multi-homer game. Four of his seven home runs this season have come off Pomeranz. Cody Bellinger slugged a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 24th home run this season, and Kyle Garlick contributed a solo shot for the first home run of his big-league career.
The Dodgers never had to sweat the outcome. After two hours and 47 minutes, they had drubbed the Giants for the second straight night and won 50 of their first 75 games for the first time in 42 years. But what happened in the first few minutes, an injury that could knock the Dodgers’ vaunted starting rotation off its equilibrium, resonated the loudest.