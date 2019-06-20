Dodgers beat the Giants but lose Rich Hill early in the game

The offense complemented the bullpen’s effort with its second straight nine-run outburst. The Dodgers knocked Drew Pomeranz around, tallying seven runs in 4 ⅓ innings against the left-hander. Taylor went three for four with a double and his first career multi-homer game. Four of his seven home runs this season have come off Pomeranz. Cody Bellinger slugged a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 24th home run this season, and Kyle Garlick contributed a solo shot for the first home run of his big-league career.