Hyun-Jin Ryu extends scoreless innings streak to 31 as Dodgers top Reds

The Cincinnati Reds put a runner in scoring position three times against Hyun-Jin Ryu on Sunday at Great American Ball Park. Three times they threatened to score and halt his scoreless innings streak. And three times the Dodgers left-hander wiggled free, unblemished, streak intact.

By the end of the afternoon, after seven more scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 8-3 win, Ryu’s scoreless streak stood at 31. It is tied for the 10th-longest streak in Dodger history — and still 28 innings shy of the 59 scoreless frames Orel Hershiser strung together in 1988.

Ryu hasn’t allowed a run since San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt recorded a sacrifice fly against him in the first inning May 1. He logged eight innings that night. He tossed a complete-game shutout in his next start and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning the start after that. On Sunday, he settled for seven spotless frames.

A week after flirting with a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals, there was no such drama Sunday. Nick Senzel smacked Ryu’s first pitch to right field to call off the watch. It was the first of five singles the Reds (21-26) registered in the first five innings. Those were the only hits Ryu allowed. He issued his only walk in the first inning. He struck out five. He needed 88 pitches to secure the 21 outs before he was replaced with a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

His earned-run average dropped to 1.52. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is a stupefying 59 to 4. Opponents are zero for 24 against him with runners in scoring position. They’re batting .190 overall against him.

Ryu has been the best of a recently dominant bunch; Dodgers starters have posted a 2.05 ERA in 140⅓ innings with 144 strikeouts and 18 walks over the last 22 games. Los Angeles (31-17) is 16-6 during the stretch.

The Reds remained within striking distance, behind two runs, until there were two outs in the seventh inning. Justin Turner had just struck out looking on a pitch he thought was outside. A chance to supply some insurance was slipping away.

Cody Bellinger loomed, and Reds manager David Bell countered by bringing in left-hander Wandy Peralta. Bell, looking for any kind of edge against baseball’s best player this season, played the matchup. The edge, it turned out, was irrelevant. Bellinger lifted the first pitch, a 96-mph fastball low in the zone, over the wall in straightaway center field for a two-run home run and a 4-0 Dodgers lead.

It was the 17th homer for Bellinger, who has reached base in each of his 44 starts this season. Last season, he hit his 17th home run July 2 in the Dodgers’ 83rd game. He leads the majors in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, and times on base. He is second in home runs.

Tanner Roark issued a walk to start the second and third innings. Both came back to sting him. In the second, after Corey Seager walked, Alex Verdugo split the left-center-field gap for a double to drive home Seager. In the third, after Joc Pederson walked, Justin Turner smashed a line drive that second baseman Jose Peraza couldn’t handle to double the lead.

Otherwise, Roark muzzled the Dodgers’ lineup. The right-hander departed after allowing the two runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking three. He threw just 86 pitches before Reds manager Bell decided to remove him for pinch-hitter Phillip Ervin with one out in the sixth, hoping to ignite a breakthrough against Ryu.

Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig catches a foul ball hit by Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu during the sixth inning Sunday.

Ervin provided a possible start with a single to center field. It was the fifth single Ryu allowed — one in each of the first five innings. And like the first four, Ryu shrugged it off and emerged unscathed. This time, he struck out Senzel, who singled in his first two at-bats, and Joey Votto to snuff out the danger and extend his streak to 29.

For a moment, it appeared as though Ryu’s outing would end there after tossing 65 pitches. The Dodgers had runners on first and second with one out when Russell Martin stepped into the batter’s box and Matt Beaty stepped onto the on-deck circle seemingly to pinch-hit for Ryu. But a passed ball opened first base, prompting the Reds to intentionally walk Martin and force Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to make a choice. Roberts elected to call Beaty back and send Ryu to the plate.

The at-bat ended with right fielder Yasiel Puig banging into the wall in foul territory to reach over and snag a catch on a flyball into the stands. The former Dodger dropped to the ground, holding his left elbow in pain, with the ball in his glove.

Ryu, undeterred, took the mound to deliver his first 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. He added another in the seventh, retiring the final six batters he faced and keeping his streak alive another day.

