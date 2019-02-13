Clayton Kershaw heads into Dodgers' season 'trying to regain some stuff I lost'

The first visit from McDaniel dealt with the stability of a body that has weathered back injuries in three consecutive seasons. The second involved strengthening a frame that suffered a shoulder ailment in 2018. The third concentrated on improving the power of a pitcher who saw his velocity decline for the third year in a row. The fourth incorporated all those elements into the delivery of a veteran on the eve of his 31st birthday, a future Hall of Famer who despite his physical issues still posted a 2.73 ERA in 2018.