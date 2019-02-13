Dave Roberts, Dodgers open spring training with plenty of questions to answer

Injuries notwithstanding, Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Rich Hill are expected to populate the top four spots in the Dodgers’ rotation. The fifth slot will come down to Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling, with Julio Urias on the fringe, after the Dodgers shipped Alex Wood to the Cincinnati Reds. Dodgers officials said during the offseason that they view Maeda as a starter. They weren’t as explicit about Stripling, who made the All-Star team as a starter last season after beginning the season as a reliever. At the end, he didn’t make the Dodgers’ playoff roster in any capacity.