Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explains lineup alterations

Regarding the first question, Roberts explained the club wanted to split Bellinger and shortstop Corey Seager, another left-handed hitter in the fourth spot, with A.J. Pollock, a right-handed hitter, between them and Taylor, another right-handed hitter, behind Bellinger to make it more difficult for the Cubs to play the matchups later in the game. He pointed to the Cubs leaving Jose Quintana, their left-handed starter, in the game in the seventh inning Tuesday to face Bellinger with his pitch count over 100. Bellinger doubled. On Wednesday, Bellinger smacked a two-run home run off left-hander Cole Hamels on his 112th pitch. The homer chased Hamels.