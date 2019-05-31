Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu delivers another masterful performance in win over the Mets

A jumble of noise inundated Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning Thursday night. From the stands, fans offered their full-throated approval of Hyun-Jin Ryu’s latest masterful performance. And as they roared from their feet, the speakers beyond the center-field wall boomed with Kenley Jansen’s entrance song. The closer emerged from the Dodgers’ bullpen earlier than usual. Jansen hadn’t pitched since Monday and his relief peers hadn’t elicited much trust in the interim. So he was summoned to ensure Ryu’s brilliant outing wasn’t wasted, to protect the Dodgers’ one-run lead, and to complete a four-out save.
Jansen secured the third out and watched his offense double the margin against the New York Mets’ exhausted bullpen for more breathing room before sealing the Dodgers’ 2-0 win and his 16th save with a hitless ninth inning.
He was in position to finish because of Ryu. The left-hander logged another 7⅔ scoreless innings, which lowered his league-best earned-run average to a svelte 1.48. He held the Mets (27-29) without a hit in five at-bats with runners in scoring position, leaving opponents two for 42 in that situation against him this season. He generated 16 swings-and-misses with his 106 pitches. Eight came on changeups, a pitch he effectively wielded to complement his fastball.
The Mets were relying on Jason Vargas to, if not match Ryu, at least pitch deep into the game. The start of the outing was not promising. The veteran left-hander threw 26 pitches — and just 11 strikes — to secure his three outs. Chris Taylor led off for the Dodgers (38-18) with a line drive to left field that J.D. Davis attempted to catch with a dive. The try was a mistake; the ball bounced in front of Davis and past him to the wall.
Taylor raced around for a triple. He scored on Max Muncy’s double and the Dodgers had a run before recording an out. Vargas went on to issue two walks and load the bases as his command failed him. The dam appeared ready to burst on Vargas.
But, somehow, he held the Dodgers, who were without Justin Turner, without another run. He walked a batter in the second inning and emerged with his pitch count at 46. The output screamed a short night. But Vargas reversed course and tossed 52 pitches over the next five innings while holding Los Angeles scoreless. His night concluded there, after seven innings, eclipsing his previous season-long outing of 5 1/3 . Hector Santiago, another left-hander, replaced Vargas and encountered trouble. He surrendered a double to David Freese and a two-out RBI single to Enrique Hernandez before exiting.
Something strange happened in the second inning. Ryu engaged in a standoff with a hitter, the count running full, and lost. He walked Todd Frazier on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. It was Ryu’s fifth walk of the season and eighth at Dodger Stadium in 15 starts since the start of last season. Both are the lowest in baseball during their respective spans.
Carlos Gomez followed with a single, putting runners on first and second base with one out. It was another unfamiliar situation for Ryu, but he dealt with it in familiar fashion, retiring the next two hitters to wiggled free unscathed. The escape prompted a cruise. Ryu retired the next 10 batters. Tomas Nido, the Mets’ backup catcher, lined a two-out single in the fifth inning to snap the streak.
The next Mets baserunner was their standout rookie first baseman Pete Alonso, who rocketed a 114.6-mph line drive down the left-field line for a leadoff double in the seventh inning. Ryu began calmly untangling the mess. Todd Frazier hit a groundball back to him and Carlos Gomez flied out to bring up Adeiny Hechavarria.
A battle ensued. Hechavarria worked the count full — taking a borderline changeup with two strikes along the way. Ryu was not about to give in. That’s not an option. He’d rather give up a home run than issue a walk so he went after Hechavarria and induced a groundout for the third out.
He walked off the mound with 100 pitches. The number usually signals the end for Dodgers starters. But manager Dave Roberts kept Ryu in the game. He hit for himself in the seventh inning and faced three batters in the eighth. One, pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos, reached base on an infield single. A groundout, Ryu’s exit, and Jansen’s entrance followed.