Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu delivers another masterful performance in win over the Mets

The Mets were relying on Jason Vargas to, if not match Ryu, at least pitch deep into the game. The start of the outing was not promising. The veteran left-hander threw 26 pitches — and just 11 strikes — to secure his three outs. Chris Taylor led off for the Dodgers (38-18) with a line drive to left field that J.D. Davis attempted to catch with a dive. The try was a mistake; the ball bounced in front of Davis and past him to the wall.