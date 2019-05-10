Dodgers' 10-game home winning streak snapped in loss to Nationals

After six seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Corbin’s decision to sign a six-year contract with the Nationals was a minor offseason victory for Los Angeles. It meant Corbin was out of their division, far, far away in the NL East and they’d face him no more than twice per season for the foreseeable future. Corbin tormented the Dodgers in four starts in his final hurrah with Arizona last season. He allowed two runs in 23⅓ innings, using his wicked slider to flummox the Dodgers.