Gerardo Parra's grand slam late dooms Dodgers

Gerardo Parra was wearing a different uniform with a weird number at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. He wasn’t No. 8 for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies or San Francisco Giants, a trio of division rivals, anymore. He was No. 88 in road grays with red and navy, signed to the reeling Washington Nationals on Thursday to supplement a weakened roster.
The switch did not change his treatment of the Dodgers.
The former Giant, designated for assignment last week, continued tormenting Los Angeles in his second game as a National, smashing a go-ahead, two-out grand slam in the eighth inning off Dylan Floro in the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss. Parra’s first home run as a National was, fittingly, his eighth career home run against the Dodgers. It’s the veteran outfielder’s most against any club over his 11-year career.
The swat deflated an amped crowd begging for Floro to escape the predicament he was assigned to defuse. The right-hander, carrying an ERA of 0.00 in 171/3 innings, was summoned with the bases loaded and one out in an inning that began with Pedro Baez on the mound. Wilmer Difo smacked a leadoff single before third baseman Justin Turner fielded a potential double-play ball and threw it into right field.
“I went back and looked at it,” said Turner, who provided the Dodgers’ two runs with a home run off Max Scherzer in the third inning. “My feet were under me, I was under control. It just sailed a little bit.”
Juan Soto, the Nationals’ wunderkind playing in his first game off the injured list, singled to left off Scott Alexander on the ninth pitch of the at-bat after fouling off six straight pitches. The hit sliced the Dodgers’ lead to one.
Floro entered to face the dangerous Anthony Rendon. He got the right-handed slugger to strike out on the eighth pitch of the clash, a 94-mph sinker. Floro got to two strikes on Parra too, then left a center-cut fastball that Parra didn’t miss. Suddenly, the Nationals (16-23) led after not scoring over the previous 16 innings.
“And as we know with Parra, he likes the fastball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And when you make a mistake he’s going to make you pay. Unfortunately, that’s what happened tonight.”
Just like that, Walker Buehler’s effort in outdueling Scherzer was wasted. The young right-hander, tasked to counter a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was almost untouchable after an odd first inning.
Adam Eaton sparked the strangeness with an excuse-me, check-swing, line-drive single to left field. Victor Robles followed with a push bunt to second baseman Enrique Hernandez. Hernandez attempted to tag Eaton as he sprinted by him upon gathering the ball, but couldn’t reach and spun to make an off-balance throw to first base. The ball bounced away from first baseman Max Muncy. Eaton advanced to third base and Robles went to second on the error.
Soto drew a walk to load the bases — for a split second. The Dodgers’ fortunes suddenly reversed there. Inexplicably, Robles jogged halfway between second and third base after the pitch — perhaps thinking the bases were already loaded and the walk was pushing him to third. He realized his gaffe too late. Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes fired a throw to second in time to steal an out. Buehler did the rest, getting Rendon to fly out and striking out Parra on a curveball in the dirt to wiggle free unscarred.
After that, Buehler breezed, giving up two more hits over his seven innings. He retired the final 12 batters he faced and 18 of the last 19. He struck out seven. His only walk was the free pass he issued to Soto in the first inning. He threw 97 pitches, incorporating the mechanical adjustments he has implemented over the course of the season as he has gradually improved with each start recently.
“Here and there you find something, a different feel, a different mechanic, or something you’re not quite doing like last year,” Buehler said. “And I think the past few outings I think I’ve gotten a little bit closer and we’ll keep trying.”