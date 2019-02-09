Advertisement

Dodgers announce 19 non-roster invitees to spring training

By
Feb 08, 2019 | 7:45 PM
Dodgers announce 19 non-roster invitees to spring training
LDodgers manager Dave Roberts gives a thumbs up during Game 5 of the World Series against the Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers announced 19 non-roster players have received invitations to spring training on Friday, a group headlined by prospects Gavin Lux, Dustin May, and Will Smith.

Lux, 21, was recently ranked as the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 40 prospect overall in baseball by Baseball America. The infielder enjoyed a breakout 2018 campaign, batting .324 with 15 home runs and a .913 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 116 games for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and Class-AA Tulsa.

Advertisement

Baseball America rated May, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, as the fourth-best prospect in the Dodgers’ system and No. 82 overall after compiling a 3.39 ERA in 132 2/3 innings between Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa.

Smith is the closest to making his major-league debut of the three. The 23-year-old catcher spent the final few weeks of the regular season with the Dodgers, but not on the roster, and is expected to reach the majors at some point in 2019. A plus and versatile defender – Smith has also played second and third base – he batted .233 with 20 home runs and a .776 OPS in 98 games for Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City.

Other highly regarded prospects invited to camp are right-hander Tony Gonsolin and outfielder D.J. Peters. Notable veterans include right-hander Kevin Quackenbush, left-hander Josh Smoker, catcher Josh Thole, and outfielder Paulo Orlando.

Below is the entire list of players:

Pitchers:

RHP Stetson Allie

RHP Joe Broussard

RHP Daniel Corcino

RHP Tony Gonsolin

RHP Dustin May

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Josh Smoker

RHP Jesen Therrien

RHP Mitchell White

Advertisement

Catchers:

Will Smith

Josh Thole

Infielders:

Daniel Castro

Omar Estevez

Gavin Lux

Jake Peter

Outfielders:

Ezequiel Carrera

Kyle Garlick

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement