Dodgers announce 19 non-roster invitees to spring training

The Dodgers announced 19 non-roster players have received invitations to spring training on Friday, a group headlined by prospects Gavin Lux, Dustin May, and Will Smith.
Lux, 21, was recently ranked as the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 40 prospect overall in baseball by Baseball America. The infielder enjoyed a breakout 2018 campaign, batting .324 with 15 home runs and a .913 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 116 games for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and Class-AA Tulsa.
Baseball America rated May, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, as the fourth-best prospect in the Dodgers’ system and No. 82 overall after compiling a 3.39 ERA in 132 2/3 innings between Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa.
Smith is the closest to making his major-league debut of the three. The 23-year-old catcher spent the final few weeks of the regular season with the Dodgers, but not on the roster, and is expected to reach the majors at some point in 2019. A plus and versatile defender – Smith has also played second and third base – he batted .233 with 20 home runs and a .776 OPS in 98 games for Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City.
Other highly regarded prospects invited to camp are right-hander Tony Gonsolin and outfielder D.J. Peters. Notable veterans include right-hander Kevin Quackenbush, left-hander Josh Smoker, catcher Josh Thole, and outfielder Paulo Orlando.
Below is the entire list of players:
Pitchers:
RHP Stetson Allie
RHP Joe Broussard
RHP Daniel Corcino
RHP Tony Gonsolin
RHP Dustin May
RHP Kevin Quackenbush
LHP Josh Smoker
RHP Jesen Therrien
RHP Mitchell White
Catchers:
Will Smith
Josh Thole
Infielders:
Daniel Castro
Omar Estevez
Gavin Lux
Jake Peter
Outfielders:
Ezequiel Carrera
Kyle Garlick