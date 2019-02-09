Dodgers announce 19 non-roster invitees to spring training

Smith is the closest to making his major-league debut of the three. The 23-year-old catcher spent the final few weeks of the regular season with the Dodgers, but not on the roster, and is expected to reach the majors at some point in 2019. A plus and versatile defender – Smith has also played second and third base – he batted .233 with 20 home runs and a .776 OPS in 98 games for Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City.