Dodgers survive Clayton Kershaw's shaky start in victory over Padres

There was an appreciable buzz humming through Petco Park with the Dodgers in town Friday night, a vibrant vibe absent for much of the last decade while the tenants plodded in mediocrity and worse. Hope and excitement finally exist for the San Diego Padres again. They splashed in the offseason and landed Manny Machado. Their bevy of top-flight prospects is surfacing to infuse the club with talent. Friday’s sellout crowd -- the Padres’ first in 2019 -- and the anticipated sellouts for the remainder of the three-game series between the neighbors are a reflection of those unfamiliar sensations.