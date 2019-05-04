Upstart Padres are built to challenge the Dodgers in NL West

The lopsided dynamic is understandable. The Dodgers have won the division every season since 2013; the Padres have not finished higher than third since 2010. But for Myers, there was little use dwelling in the past. As Myers prepared for the first meeting between the teams in 2019, an eventual 4-3 Dodgers victory, he declined to place extra significance on the series. The key to dethroning the Dodgers, he suggested, was not worrying about how his team measured up against them.