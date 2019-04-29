Dodgers rally to complete sweep of Pirates

Pittsburgh trimmed the lead to 7-6 in the eighth inning when Melky Cabrera singled to right field against Urias and advanced to third base when the ball got by Alex Verdugo for a two-base error. Polanco walked and Bell hit a run-scoring single to left field, but Urias got Jung Ho Kang and Elias Diaz to fly to right, and struck out Tucker with a 96-mph fastball.