Shohei Ohtani hits walk-off homer on his bobblehead night to keep Dodgers undefeated

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, show batting on Monday, hit a walk-off home run on Wednesday to help the Dodgers improve to 8-0.

On a night of imperfection in all facets of their game, the Dodgers found a way to remain perfect anyway.

Those early throwing errors by Max Muncy? Didn’t matter.

Andy Pages’ dropped ball in center? No sweat.

Blake Snell, the centerpiece of the team’s half-billion-dollar offseason spending spree, not having his best stuff? A worry for another time.

And the early five-run deficit they faced as a result of it all? Turns out, it wouldn’t last.

Instead, the Dodgers mounted a stirring comeback that pushed their season-opening record to 8-0. They accomplished the best start to a season by any defending champion in MLB history. They took a game in which they seemed destined to beat themselves, and found a way to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 anyway.

And, on a night fans lined up outside the Dodger Stadium gates hours early to receive his bobblehead, Shohei Ohtani walked it off with a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Getting there required a herculean effort, the Dodgers digging out of a big early hole that had been entirely of their own making.

The bullpen combined for five scoreless innings. Home runs from Tommy Edman and Michael Conforto trimmed the Atlanta lead. In the eighth, a two-run double from Max Muncy — who switched back to his old regular bat after beginning the night swinging the new torpedo model — finally got the Dodgers back level.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, Ohtani came to the plate and did the kind of thing that has made him the biggest star in L.A., and all of baseball, launching a no-doubt, game-winning solo blast to straightaway center field that sent Chavez Ravine into a frenzy.