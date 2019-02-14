Julio Urias, though no longer 'The Teenager,' remains important to Dodgers' future

Manager Dave Roberts said Urias wasn’t a candidate to begin the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen, and that he would be on an innings limit in 2019. The cap hasn’t been determined, but it will likely force the Dodgers to restrain Urias early to have him available late in the season — as he was in 2018, when he reached the majors in September and was a surprise addition to the bullpen in the National League Championship Series and World Series.