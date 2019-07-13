Dodgers fall to Red Sox, suffering their fourth loss in a row

The rain intensified over the next few minutes until the game was delayed in the bottom of the inning. The Red Sox had already tallied a run off Baez and were threatening for more. When the game resumed an hour later, Baez was replaced by Chargois. Boston had runners on second and third with one out. Betts was at the plate facing a 1-1 count. He mustered a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, after the Dodgers chose to intentionally walk Devers with two outs and first base vacant, Xander Bogaerts lined a three-run home run into the seats atop the monster to bust the game open.