The Dodgers and Reds made a big trade Friday. Twitter had no shortage of reactions

The Dodgers surprised fans and sports pundits on Friday when they completed a blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Reds. They sent outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, catcher Kyle Farmer, left-hander Alex Wood, and $7 million to the Reds in exchange for right-hander Homer Bailey and two minor leaguers.
The Dodgers have made blockbuster trades in the past but something about this trade involving fan favorites Puig and Kemp left Dodgers nation scratching their heads or sour. Fans and sports pundits alike took upon social media to express their thoughts on the trade.
The Dodgers thanked the traded players for their contributions to the team.
Puig used his Instagram account to thank the Dodgers for his time with the organization and the fans.
The Kings’ mascot, Bailey, tried to brighten the situation up.
On the other hand, Reds nation is excited for the departure of Bailey.
It looks like Christmas came four days early in Cincinnati apparently.
Bailey, 32, went 1-14 last season with a 6.09 ERA.