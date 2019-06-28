Dodgers pull away in the ninth to win slugfest against the Rockies

The Dodgers, meanwhile, capitalized on the conditions to bang six balls over the fence. Cody Bellinger tallied the first home run with a boost; his fly ball in the second inning bounced off David Dahl’s glove and over the wall to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Max Muncy homered on the next pitch and added a two-run homer in the seventh inning with a line drive that carried over the left-field wall. Alex Verdugo launched a two-run home run in the fifth and Justin Turner followed with his second homer in two games after hitting one in his previous 34.