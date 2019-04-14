Ross Stripling gives the Dodgers a sorely needed dominant start

The day began with the Dodgers announcing another roster transaction designed to bolster their taxed bullpen: Josh Sborz was called up from triple-A Oklahoma City and Dennis Santana was sent down. The swap was made after Santana threw 45 pitches Saturday, rendering him unavailable for at least the next two days. The Dodgers are carrying a nine-man bullpen but didn’t have the luxury to wait for Santana to recover after using six relievers in Saturday’s bullpen game. So they switched healthy right-handed relievers with Oklahoma City for the second time in four days.