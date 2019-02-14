Russell Martin thrilled to be reunited with Dodgers: 'I have to pinch myself'

Manager Dave Roberts noted a negative launch angle consistently plagued Martin last season and he has already begun working with the Dodgers’ hitting coaches to correct the flaw. The objective isn’t to hit fly balls but to get the ball in the air more, shooting the gaps with line drives. Martin said his problem was an inability to get in position on time for pitches. He recalled he would recognize a pitch, know it was a good pitch to hit, and his mechanics wouldn’t allow him to attack the ball properly. He would take more pitches than he wanted and hit others into the ground.