Dodgers hope to bolster bottom line by cutting out ticket brokers

The Dodgers twice declined on-the-record comment for this story, once before the suit was filed and once since then, when The Times presented a list of questions. The Dodgers cited the ongoing litigation in declining comment the second time and issued this statement: “The relationship between ticket issuers, such as sports teams and the promoters of live events, and the secondary ticket market is constantly evolving. Every major league team is working to find what works best in its market, as are we. Our objective is to make sure that Dodger tickets continue to be an outstanding value in our market and throughout baseball.”