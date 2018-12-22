A look at who the Dodgers acquired in the Yasiel Puig trade

A look at the players the Dodgers acquired in Friday’s trade.
Homer Bailey, 32, RHP
Bailey went 1-14 with a 6.39 ERA last season with the Cincinnati Reds and is scheduled to get $23 million next season. The Dodgers are expected to release him as soon as possible.
Jeter Downs, 20, SS/2B
Yes, he was named after Derek Jeter. Downs was a top-five prospect with the Reds and was the 32nd overall pick of the 2017 draft. He had a .257 batting average, .351 on-base percentage and .402 slugging percentage in Class A last season, which is more impressive when you consider he was two years younger than the average Class A player. He projects to be a top of the lineup guy and had 37 stolen bases last season. He is a right-handed hitter.
Josiah Gray, 21, RHP
Gray turned 21 on Friday, so the trade must have been quite a birthday surprise. He was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and went 2-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 starts for the Reds' rookie-league affiliate in Greeneville, Tenn. He struck out 59 and walked only 17 in 52.1 innings. Gray has a running fastball that reaches 97 mph and a good slider. He will need to develop a third pitch to reach the majors as a starter. Gray was a shortstop most of his college career and didn’t become a full-time pitcher until 2017.