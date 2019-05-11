The Travis d'Arnaud era comes to a quick close as the Dodgers trade the catcher to the Rays

The Dodgers signed d’Arnaud as a third catcher, an unorthodox roster decision spawned from the club’s dearth of right-handed hitters after A.J. Pollock underwent elbow surgery. But Roberts said the club was planning on using d’Arnaud at first base and left field in addition to catcher. The problem was d’Arnaud has never played first base or left field as a professional. He would’ve had to learn on the fly. He was trying to this week, doing work at both positions before games. The experiment ended swiftly. D’Arnaud will catch for the Rays after the team placed catcher Mike Zunino on the injured list.