Dodgers sign Travis d’Arnaud to make up for right-handed bat imbalance

Austin Barnes, the Dodgers’ starting catcher, had just finished a meeting with starting pitcher Kenta Maeda in preparation for the game against the San Diego Padres. Russell Martin, the Dodgers’ backup catcher, was playing cards with a few teammates. Neither seemed bothered. Neither had reason to be. The Dodgers will employ an unorthodox roster, at least for the time being, and carry three catchers after signing D’Arnaud to a one-year contract Sunday. They optioned rookie infielder Matt Beaty to triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the roster.