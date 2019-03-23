Dodgers' pitching struggles in 5-1 exhibition loss to White Sox

ON THE MOUND: Brock Stewart, a candidate for the final spot on the Dodgers’ opening-day roster, allowed four runs (one earned) in 3⅓ innings. He would’ve gotten out of the first inning unscathed but third baseman Cristian Santana committed a throwing error with two outs, allowing the run to score. Stewart then gave up a two-run, ground-rule double .… Stetson Allie, one of few nonroster invitees remaining in major-league camp, walked one and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.