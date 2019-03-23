Dodgers' pitching struggles in 5-1 exhibition loss to White Sox

The Dodgers fell to the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Saturday at Camelback Rank in Phoenix. They are 13-14-2 in Cactus League play.
ON THE MOUND: Brock Stewart, a candidate for the final spot on the Dodgers’ opening-day roster, allowed four runs (one earned) in 3⅓ innings. He would’ve gotten out of the first inning unscathed but third baseman Cristian Santana committed a throwing error with two outs, allowing the run to score. Stewart then gave up a two-run, ground-rule double .… Stetson Allie, one of few nonroster invitees remaining in major-league camp, walked one and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.
AT THE PLATE: Chris Taylor hit a leadoff home run in his only plate appearance. Taylor is slated to start in left field against left-handed starters and serve as the club’s primary utilityman.
EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tony Cingrani will remain in Arizona and is expected to resume throwing next week. The left-hander was instructed to stop throwing recently when he began experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder — the same shoulder in which an injury limited him to two outings after June 6 last season.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will travel to Angel Stadium to begin the Freeway Series on Sunday. Ross Stripling will get the start. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570, KTNQ (Spanish).