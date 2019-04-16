Dodgers' Joc Pederson spoils Yasiel Puig's return with walk-off home run

The clash with Kershaw began when Puig ripped the first pitch, an 88-mph slider, down the left-field line just foul. He waved at the second pitch, a looping curveball, to fall behind 0-2. He then took a ball high before Kershaw went back to his slider. The pitch lacked depth — a problem that plagued Kershaw last season — and didn't fool Puig. He swatted at it with authority and held his arm up as he approached first base. He looked back at the Reds' dugout when he rounded the bag. The crowd was left stunned and the Reds had a 2-0 lead.