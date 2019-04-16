Dodgers' Joc Pederson spoils Yasiel Puig's return with walk-off home run

For hours, the cheers and boos and attention were fixated on Yasiel Puig at Dodger Stadium on Monday. He commanded the spotlight in his first game in Los Angeles as a foe. He savored it and performed in it.
But the loudest roars were unleashed at the end of the night, for Joc Pederson's towering walk-off two-run home run against Raisel Iglesias in a 4-3 Dodgers victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The blast came moments after Matt Kemp, one of four Dodgers traded to Cincinnati in December, poked a 94-mph cutter off Kenley Jansen the other way to give the Reds the lead and avoided wasting Clayton Kershaw's impressive season debut.
In his first start for the Dodgers since Game 5 of the World Series last fall, Kershaw limited the Reds to two runs on five hits over seven innings. He compiled six strikeouts and didn't issue a walk. His only costly mistake came against a familiar face.
On a day when the baseball world celebrated Jackie Robinson and the outsized impact he left on the sport still resonating decades later, Yasiel Puig returned to Dodger Stadium with a complex legacy etched in franchise history. To the fanbase, he was a beloved figure for his theatrics and eccentricities who starred on six playoff teams in six years. To the organization, he was a frustrating underachieving talent whose headache-to-production ratio rendered him a trade piece as his salary grew in his final years in Los Angeles.
On Monday, he was the opponent and a problem for the Dodgers. Puig walked to the plate in the first inning for his first plate appearance to cheers. They crested when he recognized them by tipping his batting helmet.
"Puig!" the masses boomed in unison for their former right fielder.
Four pitches later, Puig smashed an 88-mph slider and admired his work as the ball landed over the center-field wall for a two-run home run. It was Puig's second home run for the Reds, and chances are he will never hit one more gratifying.
The clash with Kershaw began when Puig ripped the first pitch, an 88-mph slider, down the left-field line just foul. He waved at the second pitch, a looping curveball, to fall behind 0-2. He then took a ball high before Kershaw went back to his slider. The pitch lacked depth — a problem that plagued Kershaw last season — and didn't fool Puig. He swatted at it with authority and held his arm up as he approached first base. He looked back at the Reds' dugout when he rounded the bag. The crowd was left stunned and the Reds had a 2-0 lead.
The Dodgers responded rapidly to Puig's spectacle in the bottom of the inning. Pederson led off with a walk against right-hander Luis Castillo. Two batters later, Justin Turner singled before Cody Bellinger smacked a line drive to right field. The ball bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double, limiting the Dodgers to one run on the drive. It was a break for the Reds and Castillo capitalized, striking out the next two hitters to strand two runners on base.
Inconsistent command troubled Castillo and hurt the Dodgers in the third inning. After issuing a one-out walk to Turner, Castillo plunked Bellinger on the right knee with a 96 mph fastball. Bellinger collapsed. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer raced to the slugger's side.
After a limping down to first base, Bellinger jogged to test the knee out. He stayed in the game but remained in clear pain. He limped for his leads off first base and grimaced. He never appeared comfortable as he watched A.J. Pollock and Max Muncy strike out to terminate the threat. He walked gingerly back to the Dodgers' dugout and didn't reemerge for the fourth inning. Alex Verdugo took his place in right field.
Castillo gifted the Dodgers another scoring opportunity in the fifth inning. With runners on first and second, he walked Verdugo to load the bases and walked Pollock to force in a run. That brought up Muncy with the bases still saturated. He struck out for the third time and released his frustration in the Dodgers dugout. Enrique Hernandez flied out to center field to end the inning and Castillo's night on his 98th pitch.
Meanwhile, Kershaw plowed through the Reds' lineup. The left-hander faced the minimum from the second until the seventh inning, which Puig led off with a single after striking out in the fourth. Kershaw struck out the side in the sixth. No longer overpowering, Kershaw worked both sides of the plate with a fastball averaging 90 mph, a slider a few ticks below that, and a looping curveball to induce 14 swing-and-misses. He outlasted his counterpart and kept the Dodgers in the game.
