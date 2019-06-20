Dodgers' Julio Urias to make first start in two months Thursday

He appeared in five games as a reliever before he was arrested May 13 on suspicion of domestic battery. He was placed on administrative leave for seven days and returned to the Dodgers on May 21. Major League Baseball’s investigation into the matter remains open, but Los Angeles city prosecutors didn’t file charges against him. Instead, he was slated for a city attorney hearing where he was to be told no action will be taken in connection with the report as long as he is not arrested again for violent criminal behavior for the next year. He also must complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.