Reasons for confidence and concern for Dodgers in playoffs, from Shohei Ohtani to pitching

In what is one of the more wide-open playoffs in recent Major League Baseball history, the Dodgers epitomize the relative state of parity.

If all the pieces fall in place, and they couple a star-studded offense with the right combination of pitching, the team could make a run at its second World Series title in the last five seasons.

If their patchwork rotation falters, or their best players again go missing, they could just as easily suffer an early elimination as they did the past two postseasons.

The Dodgers are entering October riding high, holding the top overall playoff seed and the second-best record in the majors since the All-Star break. But their path to a championship is also littered with obstacles, many created by their own roster deficiencies.

As the team waits to learn its opponent in the National League Division Series, which begins Saturday, here are reasons for confidence — and concern — entering yet another postseason.