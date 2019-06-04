Dodgers use their first-round draft picks on a pair of power hitters

The Dodgers used their two first-round picks Monday in Major League Baseball’s draft to take a pair of power-hitting prospects, selecting Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese with the 25th overall pick and North Carolina infielder/outfielder Michael Busch at No. 31.
Hoese, 21, batted .392 with a .487 on-base percentage and .789 slugging percentage in 56 games as a junior this season. He ranked fourth in the country with 23 home runs after hitting none as a freshman and five as a sophomore. He compiled more walks (38) than strikeout (30). He was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year and Baseball America ranked the 6-foot-4 third baseman as the 29th-best prospect in the draft.
Busch, regarded as one of the best pure hitters in college baseball this season, was announced as a second baseman when he was selected despite not playing the position in three seasons at North Carolina. Busch, who played first base and left field in college, estimated he played 75% of his games at second base in the Cape League last summer after playing shortstop in high school in Minnesota.
He emerged as a prospect last year, batting .317 with 13 home runs and a .986 OPS as a sophomore. He hit .281 with a .967 OPS and 12 home runs this season.
“Wherever I can play and be in the lineup to help the team offensively, I think, is the biggest contribution I'm going to make,” Busch said. “But wherever on the field they put me is where I'll work the hardest at, that's for sure.”
Ryu named pitcher of the month
Hyun-Jin Ryu was named the National League pitcher of the month after allowing three runs in 45⅔ innings across six starts last month — good for a 0.59 earned-run average. He recorded 36 strikeouts and issued three walks.
Ryu threw a shutout May 9 against Atlanta and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his next outing against Washington. The performances comprised a chunk of his streak of 32 consecutive scoreless innings.
“No surprise,” manager Dave Roberts said. “And this guy, it's all sort of blending together, all those starts that he's made this year. He's been so consistent and to get the national recognition as National League pitcher of the month, well deserved.”
Bellinger given rare day off
Cody Bellinger didn’t start for the first time since May 5 and Roberts insisted it was simply a breather for the right fielder.
“You could argue it's more mental than physical,” Roberts said. “But when you're playing every day, you're dynamic on both sides of the baseball, on the bases, your mind needs just as much of a blow as far as preparing every day and trying to play at a high level.”
By the unsustainable standards he set for the season’s first six weeks, Bellinger is slumping while carrying a 10-game hitting streak. Bellinger is batting .300 in those 10 games, which dropped his average from .389 to .376.