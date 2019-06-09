Max Muncy trades verbal barbs with Madison Bumgarner in Dodgers’ win

The shot heard round the world, this wasn’t. It was more like the shot heard round the bases.
First baseman Max Muncy hit the shot, a prodigious home run in the first inning of the Dodgers’ 1-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday before 34,098 in Oracle Park, and then he heard it from pitcher Madison Bumgarner as he rounded the bases.
Walker Buehler won a crisp pitcher’s duel with Bumgarner, allowing five hits and striking out nine in seven innings and escaping a first-and-third, no-out jam in the sixth to improve to 7-1 with a 3.35 ERA in 13 starts.
But the right-hander’s dominant performance, which was followed by Pedro Baez’s eighth inning Kenley Jansen’s clean ninth for his 19th save, was overshadowed by a lengthy and heated exchange between the Giants ace and the Dodgers first baseman in the first inning.
Muncy was hitless with three strikeouts in six career at-bats against Bumgarner when he crushed the left-hander’s eighth pitch of the game into McCovey Cove, the splash-hit leaving the bat at 109 mph and traveling 426 feet over the right-field wall.
Muncy did not flip his bat, but he did pose at the plate for a second or two to admire his shot before breaking into his trot. Bumgarner, who feuded with former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig in 2014 and 2016, was clearly offended. He took several steps toward Muncy and stalked him down the first base line.
By the time Muncy rounded first the two appeared to be in a full-blown argument, with Bumgarner gesturing to Muncy and Muncy waving his left hand as if to challenge the pitcher to a fight or invite him along for a jog around the bases.
Plate umpire Will Little headed toward the mound and stood between Bumgarner and the hitter, who were still jawing at and gesturing toward each other as Muncy pulled into the plate.
The two faced each other two more times without incident, Muncy grounding out to second in the third inning and walking in the sixth.
Buehler needed only 66 pitches to cruise through the first five innings in which he allowed three hits and struck out seven, but he ran into trouble in the sixth when Mike Yastrzemski led off with an infield single and took third on Evan Longoria’s single to right.
The Dodgers played their infield back, willing to exchange a run for a double play. Pablo Sandoval shot a hard one-hopper to third baseman Justin Turner, who snagged the tricky hop and threw to catcher Austin Barnes, who tagged out Yastrzemski in a rundown for the first out.
The Giants still had two on with one out, but Buehler got Stephen Vogt to fly out to left field and Kevin Pillar to fly out to center to end the inning.