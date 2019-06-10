Stat corner: Dodgers and Angels first-round draft picks over the years

The Dodgers chose Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese and North Carolina second baseman Michael Busch in the first round of the draft last week. The Angels chose North Carolina State shortstop Will Wilson.
Will these players become solid major leaguers? Who knows. So many things can happen. Since the draft began in 1965, the Dodgers have had 67 first-round picks and the Angels 66 (this includes supplemental picks the teams received after losing a free agent). Let’s break down how well those players have done, listed by career WAR.
Dodgers
Projected Hall of Famers (One of 67, 1.5%)
Clayton Kershaw, 65.3
Good major league careers (9 of 67, 13.4%)
Bob Welch, 43.7; Rich Rhoden, 35.3; Rick Sutcliffe, 33.9; Paul Konerko, 27.7; Mike Scioscia, 26.1; Chad Billingsley, 17.2; Corey Seager, 15.2; James Loney, 12.1; Steve Howe, 10.3
Average major league careers (11 of 67, 16.4%)
Tom Goodwin, 8.6; Darren Dreifort, 7.8; Dave Anderson, 5.7; Walker Buehler, 3.7 (he will rise to good quickly); Franklin Stubbs, 2.7; Bryan Morris, 2.5; Bobby Valentine, 2.0; Blake DeWitt, 1.9; Scott Elbert, 1.5; Chris Withrow, 1.5; Jason Repko, 1.2.
Below average major league careers (12 of 67, 17.9%)
Chris Reed, 0.0; Jamie McAndrew, -0.1; Mark Bradley, -0.2; Terry McDermott, -0.3; Damian Rolls, -0.3; Zach Lee, -0.3; Ethan Martin, -0.5; Ross Jones, -0.6; Ben Diggins, -0.7; Jesmuel Valentin, -0.8; Chris Gwynn, -1.4; Bubba Crosby, -1.6
Never made the majors (24 of 67, 35.8%)
James Adkins, Chris Anderson, Bill Bene, Glenn Davis, Donnie Denbow, Ted Farr, Jim Haller, John Harbin, Lawrence Hutton, Kiki Jones, Dennis Livingston, Ryan Luzinski, Preston Mattingly, Aaron Miller, Greg Miller, Mike Moore, Dan Opperman, Justin Orenduff, Steve Perry, Erik Sonberg, Ron Walden, Mike White, John Wyatt, David Yocum.
Too soon to tell (7 of 67, 10.4%)
Michael Busch, Kody Hoese, Grant Holmes, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Jordan Sheffield, Will Smith.
Did not sign with Dodgers (3 of 67, 4.5%)
Kyle Funkhouser, J.T. Ginn, Luke Hochevar.
Angels
Projected Hall of Famers (One of 66, 1.5%)
Mike Trout, 68.4
Good major league careers (12 of 66, 18.2%)
Frank Tanana, 57.1; Troy Glaus, 38.0; Jered Weaver, 34.4; Darin Erstad, 32.4; Tom Brunansky, 22.0; Jim Abbott, 19.6; Dick Schofield, 18.8; Roberto Hernandez, 18.5; Rich Dotson, 15.9; Dennis Rasmussen, 11.1; Ken Landreaux, 10.4; Brian Anderson, 10.0.
Average major league careers (20 of 66, 30.3%)
Randal Grichuk, 9.8; Joe Saunders, 8.5; Dave Chalk, 8.5; Mike Fetters, 7.7; Casey Kotchman, 7.5; Garrett Richards, 7.3; C.J. Cron, 6.2; Sean Newcomb, 3.1; Jim Spencer, 2.8; Tyler Skaggs, 2.2; Hank Conger, 2.1; Lee Stevens, 2.0; Willie Fraser, 1.8; Paul Dade, 1.2; Eduardo Perez, 0.9; Cam Bedrosian, 0.8; John Orton, 0.5; Jeff Mathis, 0.4; Erik Pappas, 0.4; David Holdridge, 0.1.
Below average major league careers (14 of 66, 21.2%)
Jeff Schmidt, -0.2; McKay Christensen, -0.3; Mike Cook, -0.4; Seth Etherton, -0.7; Mike Miley, -0.9; Kaleb Cowart, -1.2; Trevor Bell, -1.2; Bob Kipper, -1.3; Kyle Abbott, -1.4; Chris Bootcheck, -1.7; Danny Goodwin, -1.7; Lloyd Allen, -1.8; Jorge Fabregas, -2.2; Brandon Wood, -3.8.
Never made the majors (13 of 66, 19.7%)
Jon Bachanov, Ryan Bolden, Terry Carr, Chevy Clarke, Jim DeNeff, Mark Doran, Daryl Green, Peter Janicki, Tyler Kehrer, Taylor Lindsey, Mike Nunn, Billy Taylor, Joe Torres.
Too soon to tell (5 of 66, 7.6%)
Jordyn Adams, Jo Adell, Matt Thaiss, Taylor Ward, Will Wilson.
Did not sign with Angels (1 of 66, 1.5%)
Alan Bannister.