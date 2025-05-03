Letters to Sports: Lamenting latest Lakers playoff exit

Getting Luka Doncic from Dallas seemed too good to be true. Little did Lakers fans realize that we were getting a weak ballhandler and poor defender. A big man in the middle might have made up for his shortcomings but JJ Redick probably would have left him on the bench. I can’t wait to see how Jeannie Buss and Rob Pelinka mess up next year’s lineup. Playing LeBron James 48 minutes a game isn’t the answer.

Mike Gamboa

Buena Park

The late, great Chick Hearn used to say: “You are only as good as your bench.”

Pat Riley once wrote on the locker room chalkboard during a playoff run, “No rebounds , no rings.”

‘Nuff said.

David Dale

Sonoma

It remains perplexing why the Lakers rescinded the Mark Williams trade — he had 13 double-doubles for Charlotte after Dalton Knecht (who played no meaningful playoff minutes) returned — and did not go “all-in” in attempting to maximize their chances of winning their 18th championship.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

It is sad to experience the end of the Lakers’ season but the reality is that their athleticism, defense, rebounding and interior offense were not up to championship standards. They could use someone like, uh, Anthony Davis?

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

It was obvious from the moment Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert scored his first uncontested dunk and grabbed his first rebound that the Lakers would be watching the rest of the NBA playoffs on television. The Timberwolves ran through Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves like free-swinging turnstiles, and ran 40-year-old LeBron James off because of too many minutes. How bad could Jaxson Hayes have been to leave the only height the team had benched and employ a player who hadn’t seen the court in months in Maxi Kleber?

Bob Goldstone

Corona Del Mar

The Lakers will be looking for a center. This is all I’ve read since the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves. Well they had that in Ivica Zubac who the Lakers basically gave away to the Clippers.

Kevin Murphy

Newport Beach

Well, so much for the JJ Redick experiment. Next!

Jack Wolf

Westwood

Purple and fold!

Ron Yukelson

San Luis Obispo