Dodgers' Walker Buehler makes first appearance in Cactus League

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said the club planned to ease Buehler coming into the spring. They wanted to be careful with the right-hander after tossing 177 innings between the minors and majors last season, which he concluded by tossing seven scoreless innings in Game 3 of the World Series. But the Dodgers went slower than initially designed when Buehler reported to camp not “feeling right” after throwing a handful of bullpen sessions during the offseason and another in camp. Buehler and Roberts insisted Buehler wasn’t injured, but they elected to reboot him.