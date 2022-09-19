Share
Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Kershaw is 8-3 with a 2.44 earned-run average over 18 starts this season.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a five-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston Mitchell
Mike DiGiovanna

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers sweep Giants and show no sign of slowing down

By Jack Harris

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers have seemed aghast at, if not offended by, the thought.

Haven’t they worried at all — now that they’ve clinched the division, all but locked up baseball’s best record, and done it with a couple weeks still remaining in the regular season — about complacency setting in between now and the start of the playoffs?

No, they’ve emphatically claimed. Not in the slightest.

“That question doesn’t even register with me,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said last week, in the midst of his team’s division-clinching clubhouse celebration.

“I mean, if you don’t want to win the game, you shouldn’t be playing,” pitcher Andrew Heaney echoed Sunday.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

