Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dodgers sweep Giants and show no sign of slowing down

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers have seemed aghast at, if not offended by, the thought.

Haven’t they worried at all — now that they’ve clinched the division, all but locked up baseball’s best record, and done it with a couple weeks still remaining in the regular season — about complacency setting in between now and the start of the playoffs?

No, they’ve emphatically claimed. Not in the slightest.

“That question doesn’t even register with me,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said last week, in the midst of his team’s division-clinching clubhouse celebration.

“I mean, if you don’t want to win the game, you shouldn’t be playing,” pitcher Andrew Heaney echoed Sunday.

