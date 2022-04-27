Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Less-than-timely hitting and key error lead Dodgers to 5-3 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — The final score will say the Arizona Diamondbacks won against the Dodgers 5-3 on Tuesday night.
But the Dodgers simply beat themselves.
After jumping out to a three-run, first-inning lead, the Dodgers stumbled at every other juncture, losing their first game this season in which they held a lead.
At the plate, they hit into five double plays, went just two for eight with runners in scoring position and were caught stealing on their only attempt.
In the third inning, an error from second baseman Gavin Lux and sporadic command from Tony Gonsolin led to three Arizona runs.
The deciding blow also resulted from a Dodgers mistake. After issuing a four-pitch leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth, Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol tried to throw a low slider to David Peralta. The pitch stayed up and over the plate, however, allowing Peralta to crush a 433-foot home run.
Read more >>>
Share
How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
Here’s the TV and streaming schedule for all the remaining regular-season games for the Dodgers in 2022:
Share