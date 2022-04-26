Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Walker Buehler throws first career shutout in Dodgers’ win

PHOENIX — Walker Buehler didn’t wait for manager Dave Roberts to approach him in the dugout.

As the right-hander passed Roberts on his way off the field at the end of the eighth inning Monday night — nothing but zeros hanging on the scoreboard behind him — Buehler made his intentions immediately clear.

“I’m not coming out of this game.”

Buehler got his wish, returning to the mound in the ninth inning to finish his first complete game shutout in the Dodgers 4-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In a dazzling 108-pitch display, Buehler struck out 10 batters, surrendered just three singles and served up an emphatic reminder of why the team has entrusted him to be pitching staff’s ace.

“That’s a big feather in his cap,” Roberts said. “It’s something I know he’s always wanted.”

Read more >>>