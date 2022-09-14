Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and score

ICYMI: Dodgers clinch NL West for ninth time in 10 seasons with win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Last year they chased the San Francisco Giants in vain until the final day of the season, falling one win short of a division title and victim to an arduous postseason path as a lower-seeded wild-card team.

It haunted them all winter. It was one of their main motivators this spring. And all season it has been the goal most front-of-mind for the team with baseball’s best record.

The Dodgers wanted to reclaim the NL West. Badly.

“That was first on our list,” manager Dave Roberts said. “To get the division back in Los Angeles.”

On Tuesday night, with more than three weeks remaining in the regular season, they officially did.

