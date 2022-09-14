Share
Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and score

Max Muncy swings during an at-bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Max Muncy swings during an at-bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The Dodgers are going for a series sweep against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Fresh off winning the NL West crown, the Dodgers close out their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers clinch NL West for ninth time in 10 seasons with win over Diamondbacks

By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — Last year they chased the San Francisco Giants in vain until the final day of the season, falling one win short of a division title and victim to an arduous postseason path as a lower-seeded wild-card team.

It haunted them all winter. It was one of their main motivators this spring. And all season it has been the goal most front-of-mind for the team with baseball’s best record.

The Dodgers wanted to reclaim the NL West. Badly.

“That was first on our list,” manager Dave Roberts said. “To get the division back in Los Angeles.”

On Tuesday night, with more than three weeks remaining in the regular season, they officially did.

Read more >>>

