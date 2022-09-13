Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kershaw is 7-3 with a 2.62 earned-run average over 17 starts this season.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to clinch the NL West title with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Dodgers officially clinch playoff berth with win over Diamondbacks, for real

PHOENIX — The Dodgers clinched a playoff berth Monday night.

For real, this time.

A day after the team believed it had locked up a postseason spot, Major League Baseball had to backtrack Monday morning, determining that there remained far-fetched yet technically possible three-way and four-way tiebreaker scenarios in which the Dodgers could miss the playoffs — if they lost all 23 remaining games on their schedule.

“I’m pretty confident we’re not going to lose the rest of the way, 23 in a row,” manager Dave Roberts said before Monday’s game.

He was right.

With a 6-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers officially secured their October ticket while lowering their magic number to win the National League West crown to one, setting up an opportunity for them to clinch the division title with a win (or San Diego Padres loss) Tuesday night.

