Live coverage: Dodgers vs. Astros, Game 2

Thank you, Joe Kelly. Thank you for banging hard on the trash can that is the Houston Astros. Thank you for making sure the Dodgers didn’t get cheated again. Bless you, Joe Kelly, for a fearless, vengeful, and amazingly scoreless inning that will live forever in Dodgers lore. In their first game at Houston’s Minute Maid Park since they were robbed of the 2017 World Series championship here, the Dodgers let long-bottled emotions finally explode through Kelly’s wild right hand, his sharp tongue and his mocking expressions. He not only stood up for a wronged clubhouse, he spoke for an aggrieved Dodger Nation, and it was a sight to see. MORE >>>