Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Live
Dodgers

Live coverage: Dodgers vs. Astros, Game 2

The Dodgers face the Astros — the franchise that stole the 2017 World Series from their grasp — in Game 2 of their regular-season series in Houston.

By Times Staff
UPDATED July 29, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Share