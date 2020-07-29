Dodgers’ Joe Kelly and Dave Roberts suspended by MLB after Astros incidents

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball after he “threw a pitch in the area of the head of Alex Bregman and later taunted Carlos Correa, which led to the benches clearing,” the league announced Tuesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a one-game suspension. Kelly is appealing his suspension. Roberts will serve his suspension tonight, with bench coach Bob Geren filling in as manager.

Kelly’s actions during the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night were in apparent retaliation for the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme in 2017, the same season Houston defeated the Dodgers in the World Series.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined.

