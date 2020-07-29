Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers’ Joe Kelly and Dave Roberts suspended by MLB after Astros incidents

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, left, exchanges words with Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on Tuesday.
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
July 29, 2020
2:21 PM
Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball after he “threw a pitch in the area of the head of Alex Bregman and later taunted Carlos Correa, which led to the benches clearing,” the league announced Tuesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a one-game suspension. Kelly is appealing his suspension. Roberts will serve his suspension tonight, with bench coach Bob Geren filling in as manager.

Kelly’s actions during the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night were in apparent retaliation for the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme in 2017, the same season Houston defeated the Dodgers in the World Series.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined.

More to come.

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

