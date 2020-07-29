Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Astros live updates, lineups, score and analysis

The Dodgers and Astros meet for the first time since MLB punished Houston for sign stealing during its 2017 championship-winning season.

A view of Minute Maid Park in Houston.
(Jorge Castillo / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
UPDATED July 28, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Share