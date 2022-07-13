Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals updates: Albert Pujols home run gives Cardinals early lead

Cardinals lead early after Albert Pujols’ home run
A day after announcing he will participate in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles next week, Albert Pujols showed off his long ball swing to put the Cardinals on the board first.
Pujols hit his 685th career home run in the second inning, taking Mitch White deep to left on a fastball off the inside part of the plate.
Pujols received a curtain call from the home crowd.
The blast helped the Cardinals start a two-out rally in the inning. Juan Yepez singled in the next at-bat, then Corey Dickerson hit a ground-rule double.
That put Yepez in position to score on a wild pitch from White. Dickerson crossed the plate on an Andrew Knizner single.
The Dodgers got one run back in the third on an RBI double from Freddie Freeman, who has two hits tonight and is batting .360 in his past 25 games, but still trail.
Mid 3rd: Cardinals lead 3-1
Cardinals opt for opener against right-handed heavy Dodgers lineup
The Dodgers announced a right-handed heavy lineup on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after, the St. Louis Cardinals announced they’d be using an opener on the mound.
While originally scheduled left-handed starter Matthew Liberatore will still throw the bulk of the inning, right-hander Jordan Hicks will start the game.
Roberts said the move caught the Dodgers by surprise, but wouldn’t have changed their lineup decision.
Here’s the Dodgers full lineup, with left-handed hitters Max Muncy and Gavin Lux on the bench.
Andrew Heaney set for rehab start on Saturday, will have pitch limit when he returns
After throwing live batting practice on Tuesday in St. Louis, Andrew Heaney is set to make a rehab start with single A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday as he tries to return from his second stint on this injured list this season with a shoulder injury.
Heaney will likely throw three to four innings on Saturday, according to manager Dave Roberts, and will probably make one more rehab start after that before returning to the big-league roster.
When Heaney does come back, Roberts said the team is planning to limit him to about 75 pitches per start, at least initially and potentially for the rest of the season.
“I think we got to do whatever we can to keep him healthy,” Roberts said of Heaney, who has made just three starts this season because of recurring shoulder problems. “I want him on the team active, and knowing if he has bullet in whatever capacity, he’s gonna help us.”
Taylor still nursing foot injury
Chris Taylor is still likely a couple weeks away from resuming full baseball activities, Roberts said.
Taylor, who has been out since July 4 with a foot fracture, has done some dry swings but needs more time to let the injury heal.
“If he puts too much pressure on it, it could get worse,” Roberts said. “So there’s a point to where you got to let it heal, to then start to be a little more active.”
Dodger Stadium concession workers threaten to strike MLB All-Star Game
Dodger Stadium concession workers could go on strike in advance of next week’s All-Star Game, the union representing those workers said Monday.
Of the food and beverage workers at Dodger Stadium, 99% voted Sunday to authorize a strike, Unite Here spokeswoman Maria Hernandez said in a statement.
The strike could begin “at any time,” according to the statement. The Dodger Stadium All-Star festivities begin Saturday with the Futures Game, followed by the home run derby Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Older, wiser Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw able to relish All-Star honor
Good thing he’s still hitting.
A simple question about whether he was ticked off about not being chosen for the All-Star team made Freddie Freeman come unglued on Sunday.
“Come on,” he replied. “That’s a terrible question.”
I thought it was a pretty good one, considering Freeman looked as if he was unleashing his fury on the baseballs pitched to him in an 11-9 comeback victory over the Chicago Cubs.
He made a statement with his four-hit performance, unlike Julio Urías, who gave up five first-inning runs on the day his All-Star exclusion was made official.
The next thing I knew, Freeman was barking across the clubhouse about how I was the worst reporter he’s dealt with in his 13 years in the major leagues. I guess he still hasn’t met Bill Plaschke.