Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals updates: Albert Pujols home run gives Cardinals early lead

Cardinals lead early after Albert Pujols’ home run

A day after announcing he will participate in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles next week, Albert Pujols showed off his long ball swing to put the Cardinals on the board first.

Pujols hit his 685th career home run in the second inning, taking Mitch White deep to left on a fastball off the inside part of the plate.

Pujols received a curtain call from the home crowd.

The blast helped the Cardinals start a two-out rally in the inning. Juan Yepez singled in the next at-bat, then Corey Dickerson hit a ground-rule double.

That put Yepez in position to score on a wild pitch from White. Dickerson crossed the plate on an Andrew Knizner single.

The Dodgers got one run back in the third on an RBI double from Freddie Freeman, who has two hits tonight and is batting .360 in his past 25 games, but still trail.

Mid 3rd: Cardinals lead 3-1