Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

After dropping three of four against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers will look to end their swing through the NL Central on a strong note against the Chicago Cubs this week.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Walker Buehler (RHP, 1-0, 3.16 ERA) will start for the Dodgers and Kyle Hendricks (RHP, 1-3, 7.54 ERA) will be on the mound for the Cubs.
Follow along for live updates, news, odds, score and analysis from the series. The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. PDT.
Highlights from the Dodgers’ 16-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
For the past two weeks, as their frustration mounted and the losses stacked, the Dodgers have looked around wondering when the tide would turn for longer than 24 hours. They’ve waited to catch the breaks and explode for runs and breathe not only a sigh of relief but replenish their lungs with a string of wins.
Sunday’s 16-4 thumping of the Milwaukee Brewers, an outburst that kept them from a demoralizing four-game series sweep, may be the spark.
Matt Beaty and AJ Pollock, the No. 6 and 7 hitters in the Dodgers’ lineup, fronted the offensive charge at American Family Field as the Dodgers avoided their first four-game losing streak since July 2019.
Both players clubbed grand slams in the first two innings. Pollock added a three-run home run and finished with eight RBIs. Beaty collected seven RBIs in the first four innings. They became the first Dodgers teammates to ever collect at least seven RBIs in a game.