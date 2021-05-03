Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

After dropping three of four against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers will look to end their swing through the NL Central on a strong note against the Chicago Cubs this week.

⚾ Pitching matchup: Walker Buehler (RHP, 1-0, 3.16 ERA) will start for the Dodgers and Kyle Hendricks (RHP, 1-3, 7.54 ERA) will be on the mound for the Cubs.

Follow along for live updates, news, odds, score and analysis from the series. The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. PDT.