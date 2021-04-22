Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates, news, odds and analysis as the Dodgers (14-4) open a four-game series against the San Diego Padres (10-10) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Ryan Weathers (LHP, 1-0, 0.93 ERA) gets the start for the Padres opposite Walker Buehler (RHP, 1-0, 2.00 ERA) for the Dodgers. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. PDT.
Dodgers offering ‘fully vaccinated fan section’ for Saturday’s game vs. Padres
The San Diego Padres are coming to town this weekend for the next great showdown with the Dodgers. If you’ve been vaccinated, the Dodgers are reserving some seats for you.
For Saturday’s game, the Dodgers are opening what they’re calling a “fully vaccinated fan section.” If Saturday’s test run goes well, the Dodgers will consider adding sections for vaccinated fans at other games.
The seats for fully vaccinated fans are in the loge level, in the two sections closest to the visiting bullpen. As of Wednesday afternoon, available tickets were priced from $121 to $154.
ICYMI: Dodgers get good news on Mookie Betts, then beat Mariners
The best news the Dodgers could have received Tuesday, regardless of whatever happened on the field at T-Mobile Park, was confirmed before they beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0.
Manager Dave Roberts said X-rays on Mookie Betts’ right forearm were negative. He isn’t expected to miss extended time after he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Monday in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Betts didn’t play Tuesday — he was available only as a pinch-runner — but he’s expected to start Thursday when the Dodgers (14-4) open a four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Padres series on TV
Here’s how to watch this week’s four-game series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres:
How to watch on TV
Both Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports San Diego will be carrying the game. ESPN will be televising Sunday’s game.
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports San Diego are available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
On Sunday, the game will be nationally televised on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español). In San Diego, listeners can tune in to 97.3 FM or 860 AM (Español).