Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers offering ‘fully vaccinated fan section’ for Saturday’s game vs. Padres

Fans and players stand during the national anthem at the Dodgers’ home opener on April 9. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The San Diego Padres are coming to town this weekend for the next great showdown with the Dodgers. If you’ve been vaccinated, the Dodgers are reserving some seats for you.

For Saturday’s game, the Dodgers are opening what they’re calling a “fully vaccinated fan section.” If Saturday’s test run goes well, the Dodgers will consider adding sections for vaccinated fans at other games.

The seats for fully vaccinated fans are in the loge level, in the two sections closest to the visiting bullpen. As of Wednesday afternoon, available tickets were priced from $121 to $154.

