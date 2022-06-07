Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers’ disappointing homestand ends on ‘sour note’ in loss to Mets

There were wild momentum swings, questionable pitching decisions, a ninth-inning comeback and an extra-inning finish.

It might be the first week of June. But the Dodgers’ finale against the New York Mets — and most of this weekend’s four-game series overall — had the markings of something more than a typical early summer matchup.

“This is a good test,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “Any time you can go head-to-head with one of the better teams, it’s always fun.”

The only problem for the Dodgers: Sunday resulted in a disappointing 5-4 loss, a defeat that forced them to settle for a series split, finish a weeklong homestand with an ugly 2-5 record, and cede the top spot in the National League standings back to their resurgent visitors.

