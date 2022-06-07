Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers pitcher Mitch White delivers during a game against the Rockies.
Mitch White will make his fourth start of the season for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Mitch White gets the start for the Dodgers as they embark on a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers’ disappointing homestand ends on ‘sour note’ in loss to Mets

By Jack Harris

There were wild momentum swings, questionable pitching decisions, a ninth-inning comeback and an extra-inning finish.

It might be the first week of June. But the Dodgers’ finale against the New York Mets — and most of this weekend’s four-game series overall — had the markings of something more than a typical early summer matchup.

“This is a good test,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “Any time you can go head-to-head with one of the better teams, it’s always fun.”

The only problem for the Dodgers: Sunday resulted in a disappointing 5-4 loss, a defeat that forced them to settle for a series split, finish a weeklong homestand with an ugly 2-5 record, and cede the top spot in the National League standings back to their resurgent visitors.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share