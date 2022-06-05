Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Struggling Walker Buehler suffers shortest start of career as Dodgers fall to Mets

Last week, Walker Buehler chucked his glove in anger when he reached the dugout.

On Saturday night, he simply scratched his head, flipped off his cap and buried his face in a towel.

All season, Buehler and the Dodgers have maintained confidence in the right-hander’s tantalizing skill set. They’ve remained steadfast in their faith given his dominant track record. They’ve promised that, despite some early inconsistency, he eventually would start looking like his old self on the mound.

This past week, however, Buehler’s season dropped to one new low, and then another — the Pittsburgh Pirates delivering the first blow in a four-run, six-inning start Monday, before the New York Mets administered a gut punch in Buehler’s shortest career start Saturday en route to a 9-4 defeat of the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

