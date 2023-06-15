Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers need to remember their history and trade for pitching
This sounds crazy, but so does the fact that this could be the worst pitching staff in Dodgers history.
This seems unimaginable, but so does three walk-off losses in a week.
This may make little sense, but neither does a slowly decaying Dodgers mound, so I’ll just write it anyway.
I miss Kenley Jansen. I miss Alex Wood.
I miss the stability that a genuine closer like Jansen once brought to the bullpen, even if his tenure here ended in a dumpster fire. He was never fully appreciated. He should be now.
Dodger Stadium was lights-out Wednesday night, a brief power outage plunging Chavez Ravine into darkness for a few seconds before the bottom of the ninth inning.
The same cannot be said for the Dodgers bullpen, which has dispensed far more gasoline than flame retardant this season and was torched for six more runs in the final two innings of an ugly 8-4 loss to the Chicago White before a crowd of 44,442.
Clayton Kershaw navigated his way through six challenging innings, giving up two runs and six hits, striking out five, walking two and escaping three harrowing jams during his 97-pitch outing, and the 35-year-old left-hander was in line for a win when the Dodgers rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-2 lead.
