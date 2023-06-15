Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers need to remember their history and trade for pitching

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kenley Jansen delivers against the Baltimore Orioles on April 25. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

This sounds crazy, but so does the fact that this could be the worst pitching staff in Dodgers history.

This seems unimaginable, but so does three walk-off losses in a week.

This may make little sense, but neither does a slowly decaying Dodgers mound, so I’ll just write it anyway.

I miss Kenley Jansen. I miss Alex Wood.

I miss the stability that a genuine closer like Jansen once brought to the bullpen, even if his tenure here ended in a dumpster fire. He was never fully appreciated. He should be now.

